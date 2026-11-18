Join us for our special winter Cookies and Carols concert! Holiday tunes of all ‘flavors’ will be performed by the State College Municipal Band, followed by a Cookies and Treats Reception- snacks provided by band members as a thank you for your attendance! From Sleigh Bells to traditional carols to some Santa favorites, you’ll hear plenty of songs to tap your toes to and hum along with! We hope you can join us! The free concert is Wednesday, December 16, at 7pm and will be held at the Mount Nittany Middle School auditorium.