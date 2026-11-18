State College Municipal Band Cookies and Carols Concert
State College Municipal Band Cookies and Carols Concert
Join us for our special winter Cookies and Carols concert! Holiday tunes of all ‘flavors’ will be performed by the State College Municipal Band, followed by a Cookies and Treats Reception- snacks provided by band members as a thank you for your attendance! From Sleigh Bells to traditional carols to some Santa favorites, you’ll hear plenty of songs to tap your toes to and hum along with! We hope you can join us! The free concert is Wednesday, December 16, at 7pm and will be held at the Mount Nittany Middle School auditorium.
Mount Nittany Middle School Auditorium
07:00 PM - 08:15 PM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
State College Area Municipal Band
814-574-7356
statecollegeareamunicipalband@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
kfoardlc@gmail.com
Mount Nittany Middle School Auditorium
656 Brandywine DrState College, Pennsylvania 16801