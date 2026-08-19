State College Contra Dance September 19

The State College Friends School is co-hosting a family-friendly Contra Dance for the community on Saturday, September 19 from 6:00-9:00 PM at the school, 1900 University Drive, State College. Lessons for new dancers begin at 6:00. All dances are taught and easy to learn. Bruce Young will call the dances to music by Strath Hanna, with John Collins on keyboard and Matt Carlson on fiddle. Suggested donation is $15 to help cover the cost of the caller and musicians, and refreshments will be available. For more information, email statecollegecontradance@gmail.com.