State College Contra Dance September 19
State College Contra Dance September 19
The State College Friends School is co-hosting a family-friendly Contra Dance for the community on Saturday, September 19 from 6:00-9:00 PM at the school, 1900 University Drive, State College. Lessons for new dancers begin at 6:00. All dances are taught and easy to learn. Bruce Young will call the dances to music by Strath Hanna, with John Collins on keyboard and Matt Carlson on fiddle. Suggested donation is $15 to help cover the cost of the caller and musicians, and refreshments will be available. For more information, email statecollegecontradance@gmail.com.
State College Friends School
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
State College Contra Dance
814-777-1823
kmaynard@scfriends.org
Artist Group Info
Bruce Young and Strath Hanna
State College Friends School
1900 University Dr.State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142378386
esmith@scfriends.org