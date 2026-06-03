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State College Contra Dance June 20

State College Contra Dance June 20

The State College Friends School is co-hosting a family-friendly Contra Dance for the community on Saturday, June 20 from 6:00-9:00 PM at the school, 1900 University Drive, State College. Lessons for new dancers begin at 6:00. All dances are taught and easy to learn. Terry Bachmann will call the dances to music by Unbowed. Suggested donation is $15 to help cover the cost of the caller and musicians, and refreshments will be available. For more information, email statecollegecontradance@gmail.com.

State College Friends School
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

State College Contra Dance
814-777-1823
kmaynard@scfriends.org
https://www.facebook.com/groups/325632797519515

Artist Group Info

Terry Bachmann and Unbowed
State College Friends School
1900 University Dr.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142378386
esmith@scfriends.org
scfriends.org