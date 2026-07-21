State College Contra Dance August 15
State College Contra Dance August 15
The State College Friends School is co-hosting a family-friendly Contra Dance for the community on Saturday, August 15 from 6:00-9:00 PM at the school, 1900 University Drive, State College. Lessons for new dancers begin at 6:00. All dances are taught and easy to learn. Greg Frock will call the dances to music by Contra Rebels. Suggested donation is $15 to help cover the cost of the caller and musicians, and refreshments will be available. For more information, email statecollegecontradance@gmail.com.
State College Friends School
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 15 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
State College Contra Dance
814-777-1823
kmaynard@scfriends.org
State College Friends School
1900 University Dr.State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142378386
esmith@scfriends.org