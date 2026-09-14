Star Party at the Arboretum
Star Party at the Arboretum
Drop in to the Arboretum to stargaze! Bundle up for the last Star Party of the year, when relatively cool weather generally results in good viewing conditions. If skies are clear, we will see the Moon in its last quarter phase. If we’re lucky, we may see the planet Saturn at its brightest for the year. Telescopes and astronomical expertise are provided by the Central Pennsylvania Observers.
This event is for adults (18+).
This event may be canceled if cloudy conditions prevail.
The Arboretum at Penn State
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu