Star Party at the Arboretum

Drop in to the Arboretum to stargaze! Bundle up for the last Star Party of the year, when relatively cool weather generally results in good viewing conditions. If skies are clear, we will see the Moon in its last quarter phase. If we’re lucky, we may see the planet Saturn at its brightest for the year. Telescopes and astronomical expertise are provided by the Central Pennsylvania Observers.

This event is for adults (18+).

This event may be canceled if cloudy conditions prevail.