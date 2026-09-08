Spooky Plants Walk
Spooky Plants Walk
Discover the science and history of spooky plants with Arboretum programs coordinator and plant nerd Rebecca Horwitt. From warding off werewolves to wands for water witches, there are so many fun stories to uncover!
This walk starts at the Overlook Pavilion. Register for free on our website.
The Arboretum at Penn State
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Thu, 1 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu