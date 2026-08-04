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Spooktacular Science Show

Spooktacular Science Show

Penn State Altoona will hold its annual "Spooktacular Science Show" on Saturday, Oct. 10, on the Ivyside campus.

From 1 to 2 p.m., exciting and fun science demonstrations will take place in the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. From 2 to 4 p.m., children can engage, play, and learn through hands-on activities in the Hawthorn Building.

The event is free and open to the community. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts and Hawthorn Building, Penn State Altoona
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Penn State Altoona
Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts and Hawthorn Building, Penn State Altoona
3000 Ivyside Park
Altoona, Pennsylvania 16601