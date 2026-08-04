Spooktacular Science Show
Spooktacular Science Show
Penn State Altoona will hold its annual "Spooktacular Science Show" on Saturday, Oct. 10, on the Ivyside campus.
From 1 to 2 p.m., exciting and fun science demonstrations will take place in the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. From 2 to 4 p.m., children can engage, play, and learn through hands-on activities in the Hawthorn Building.
The event is free and open to the community. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts and Hawthorn Building, Penn State Altoona
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Penn State Altoona
Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts and Hawthorn Building, Penn State Altoona
3000 Ivyside ParkAltoona, Pennsylvania 16601