Penn State Altoona will hold its annual "Spooktacular Science Show" on Saturday, Oct. 10, on the Ivyside campus.

From 1 to 2 p.m., exciting and fun science demonstrations will take place in the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts. From 2 to 4 p.m., children can engage, play, and learn through hands-on activities in the Hawthorn Building.

The event is free and open to the community. Children must be accompanied by an adult.