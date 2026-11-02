Spill the Scenes LIVE: An Improv Comedy Podcast and Guessing Game

Join Dawn Rosenbaum, Andrea McCloskey, Nate Rufo, and Katie DeFiore for a live, in-person, improvised comedy podcast and guessing game unlike anything you've ever played before. Each co-host will come with a "thing" in mind — a movie, an object, a concept, literally anything — and will attempt to describe it in the most vague, roundabout way possible. The co-hosts will do their darndest to ask questions, connect the dots, and guess each other's things, with a little help from YOU, the audience! Each "thing" will inspire an off-the-rails improv scene.

Expect ridiculous guesses, questionable logic, hilarious improv, and plenty of opportunities to play along.

This event is 18+ and BYOB. Brand-new, never-before-seen Spill the Scenes swag will also be available for purchase before and after the show.

Doors open at 6:15 PM. Show starts at 7 PM.