The Southern Tier Symphony's Symphony Brass Ensemble will present "Songs of America," which will include many of the country's favorites to celebrate America 250th. This will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at 3:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 212 Laurens Street, Olean, NY 14760.

This Ensemble will be conducted by Aiden R. Carney, Music Director.

For ticket information contact 234-254-2448 by phone or visit southerntiersymphony.org.

Tickets will also be available at the door for $20.00 per person. Students and children are admitted for free.