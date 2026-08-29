Southern Tier Symphony
Southern Tier Symphony
The Southern Tier Symphony's Symphony Brass Ensemble will present "Songs of America," which will include many of the country's favorites to celebrate America 250th. This will be held on Sunday, September 6, 2026, at 3:00 pm at the First Presbyterian Church, 212 Laurens Street, Olean, NY 14760.
This Ensemble will be conducted by Aiden R. Carney, Music Director.
For ticket information contact 234-254-2448 by phone or visit southerntiersymphony.org.
Tickets will also be available at the door for $20.00 per person. Students and children are admitted for free.
First Presbyterian Church, Olean
Adults: $20.00 each, Students and children are admitted at no charge
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 6 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Southern Tier Symphony
234-254-2448
info@sotiersym.org
Artist Group Info
Aiden R. Carney, music director and conductor
jerryharvey1977@gmail.com
First Presbyterian Church, Olean
212 Laurens Street,Olean, New York 14760
234-254-2448
info@sotiersym.org