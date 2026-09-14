Songwriting Class for Adults

Penn State Altoona is offering a six-week songwriting course for adults beginning Oct. 5.

These classes are designed for anyone interested in learning how to write their own songs. Any level of experience is welcome. Participants will dissect and discuss songs, complete writing exercises, and write their own songs.

Classes will be held Mondays, Oct. 5 through Nov. 9, from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. in room 117 of the Misciagna Family Center for Performing Arts.

Registration is available online at https://altoona.psu.edu/community-art-classes, and there is a $30 fee. Space is limited.