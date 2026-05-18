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Singer/Songwriters Showcase at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Singer/Songwriters Showcase at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

The 2026 Singer Songwriter Showcase features a selection of award-winning singer songwriters from throughout Central Pennsylvania. Each artist will perform a half hour set and come together for one final song to help close out Sunday afternoon.

Sidney Friedman Park Stage
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
https://arts-festival.com/
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
241 S. Fraser St.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801