Singer/Songwriters Showcase at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Singer/Songwriters Showcase at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
The 2026 Singer Songwriter Showcase features a selection of award-winning singer songwriters from throughout Central Pennsylvania. Each artist will perform a half hour set and come together for one final song to help close out Sunday afternoon.
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
01:30 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
814-237-3682
office@arts-festival.com
Sidney Friedman Park Stage
241 S. Fraser St.State College, Pennsylvania 16801