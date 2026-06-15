Sidewalk Chalk Art Class, July 16

Local chalk art expert Holly Foy will share her tips and tricks for making amazing sidewalk chalk art!

The chalk contains oil and may stain. Please wear clothes that can get messy.

- Ages 8-16.

- Limit: 20.

- Registration required.

- We'll meet in the community room before we begin.

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!