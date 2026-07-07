Shine On: Concert & Glow Golf Tournament

Join us on Saturday, August 15, 2026, for an unforgettable evening as Jana Marie Foundation partners with the Penn State Golf Courses to present our First Annual Glow Golf Tournament & Concert!

The fun begins around 5:30 PM with a lively outdoor concert featuring nationally known artist, Caryn Dixon, and other talented musicians. Bring your family and friends to enjoy great music, a vibrant atmosphere, and an evening under the stars. During the concert, be sure to stop by our mini-golf course for a preview of the night’s excitement. Food and drinks will be available for purchase throughout the event.

As the sun sets, the fun begins! Immediately following the concert, golfers will take to the Penn State Blue Course for a one-of-a-kind Glow Golf Tournament. Participants will enjoy a provided meal and two drink tickets before heading out onto the illuminated course. Players will walk the course, guided by glowing lights, and experience fun, creative twists and gimmicks along select holes. Teams will also have the exciting opportunity to bid for a Penn State Nittany Lions student-athlete to join their group, adding a unique and memorable element to the night.

Step onto the glowing course for a night full of fun. All while supporting the Jana Marie Foundation. Everyone leaves with great memories and the satisfaction of giving back.