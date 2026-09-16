SHERLOCK HOLMES: A Hollidaysburg Mystery

It is a very important evening in Hollidaysburg, 1836. The town’s incorporation is being celebrated at the U.S. Hotel, and proprietor Rose Dougherty has assembled some of the most interesting, influential—and occasionally notorious—people in town.

Business is booming. The canal is bringing travelers, money, opportunity, and more than a little trouble through Hollidaysburg.

Among tonight’s guests are industrialists, businessmen, artists, adventurers, and colorful local personalities. There is even a rumor that the famous detective Sherlock Holmes is traveling through Pennsylvania and may arrive on the next canal boat.

But before the evening is over, one hotel guest will be dead. And nearly everyone in the room will have had a reason to want her gone.