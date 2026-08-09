Shape-note singing (Sacred Harp singing)

Join in singing music from the Sacred Harp and Shenandoah Harmony songbooks. All are welcome, whatever your level of singing ability! These meetings are for building community rather than polished performance.

The Sacred Harp and Shenandoah Harmony are collections of hymn tunes, many dating back to the time when Kentucky was the frontier. They’re written in shape-note notation, an old-fashioned style that helps in learning music. Some of the songs are jaunty, dance-like tunes; some are slow and eerie; and some have rambunctious choruses that come straight out of a 19th-century camp meeting. While the songs are Christian hymns, religion isn't discussed during the singings, and singers from any tradition and anywhere on the religious/non-religious spectrum are very welcome. Listeners are always welcome, too.

The singing occurs every second and fourth Monday, except on major holidays. For more information, check out: statecollegesacredharp.com

