Shanghai Ballet, “Giselle’‘
Shanghai Ballet, “Giselle’‘
Shanghai Ballet, led Artistic Director Xin Lili, returns to North America for the first time in more than five years with “Giselle.” The classical storybook tale of love and betrayal highlights the company’s hallmarks: pristine technique and unified ensemble work.
Eisenhower Auditorium
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Thu, 5 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Center for the Performing Arts
8148630255
cfpa@psu.edu
Artist Group Info
cfpa@psu.edu
Eisenhower Auditorium
Shortlidge RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16801
814-863-0255
cfpa@psu.edu