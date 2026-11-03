SHAMS: Around the Fire - State College

Around the Fire is a night built around intention and energy. Join SHAMS and friends on a journey through spirit and form, dancing in the eternal light of NOW.

Merging melodic bass, dubstep, and trap, SHAMS' sets are designed to bring you closer to that source deep within. Curated cinematic visuals and creative production connect the worlds of light and sound, all with the intention of bringing you to a place of beauty and presence.

Lineup: SHAMS, Falling North, Keyska, Lonewoof. Presented by The Brass Factory. Doors at 7:00 PM. All ages.