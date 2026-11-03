SHAMS: Around the Fire - State College
SHAMS: Around the Fire - State College
Around the Fire is a night built around intention and energy. Join SHAMS and friends on a journey through spirit and form, dancing in the eternal light of NOW.
Merging melodic bass, dubstep, and trap, SHAMS' sets are designed to bring you closer to that source deep within. Curated cinematic visuals and creative production connect the worlds of light and sound, all with the intention of bringing you to a place of beauty and presence.
Lineup: SHAMS, Falling North, Keyska, Lonewoof. Presented by The Brass Factory. Doors at 7:00 PM. All ages.
3 Dots Downtown
From $12
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
The Brass Factory
Artist Group Info
SHAMS
team@withshams.com
3 Dots Downtown
137 East Beaver AveState College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 954-8938
info@3dotsdowntown.com