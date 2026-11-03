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SHAMS: Around the Fire - State College

SHAMS: Around the Fire - State College

Around the Fire is a night built around intention and energy. Join SHAMS and friends on a journey through spirit and form, dancing in the eternal light of NOW.

Merging melodic bass, dubstep, and trap, SHAMS' sets are designed to bring you closer to that source deep within. Curated cinematic visuals and creative production connect the worlds of light and sound, all with the intention of bringing you to a place of beauty and presence.

Lineup: SHAMS, Falling North, Keyska, Lonewoof. Presented by The Brass Factory. Doors at 7:00 PM. All ages.

3 Dots Downtown
From $12
07:00 PM - 11:00 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
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Event Supported By

The Brass Factory

Artist Group Info

SHAMS
team@withshams.com
3 Dots Downtown
137 East Beaver Ave
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
(814) 954-8938‬
info@3dotsdowntown.com
https://3dotsdowntown.com