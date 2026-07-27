Sewing For Beginners

Children ages 7-13 are invited to create their own Pocket Cats at the Bellefonte Library on August 15, 5pm! This program is perfect for first time sewers or experienced crafters. Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJvyYjkoN-H0YL7sJIjdE0B_43-L5DfXX99CdO_qUV-ifJ3A/closedform