Sewing For Beginners
Sewing For Beginners
Children ages 7-13 are invited to create their own Pocket Cats at the Bellefonte Library on August 15, 5pm! This program is perfect for first time sewers or experienced crafters. Registration required.
Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJvyYjkoN-H0YL7sJIjdE0B_43-L5DfXX99CdO_qUV-ifJ3A/closedform
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516