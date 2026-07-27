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Sewing For Beginners

Sewing For Beginners

Children ages 7-13 are invited to create their own Pocket Cats at the Bellefonte Library on August 15, 5pm! This program is perfect for first time sewers or experienced crafters. Registration required.

Register here: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSdJvyYjkoN-H0YL7sJIjdE0B_43-L5DfXX99CdO_qUV-ifJ3A/closedform

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
05:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte