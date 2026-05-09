Sensory Crawl, June 02

Join us for a Baby Sensory Crawl Playdate at Schlow! Babies ages 0-14 months and their caregivers are encouraged to crawl and explore a variety of textures on a large mat designed and constructed by a local quilting group. The mat is specifically geared to stimulate your baby’s senses and cognitive skills such as object permanence, spatial awareness, and problem solving. Other special activities can be explored throughout the room as well!

- Registration required.

- Limit: 20.

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.