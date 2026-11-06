Sensory Crawl, December 16
Sensory Crawl, December 16
Join us for a Baby Sensory Crawl Playdate at Schlow! Babies ages 0-14 months and their caregivers are encouraged to crawl and explore a variety of textures on a large mat designed and constructed by a local quilting group. The mat is specifically geared to stimulate your baby’s senses and cognitive skills such as object permanence, spatial awareness, and problem solving. Other special activities can be explored throughout the room as well!
Registration required. Please register at https://www.schlowlibrary.org/events/4956
Limit: 20.
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
Schlow Centre Region Library
09:30 AM - 10:30 AM on Wed, 16 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236