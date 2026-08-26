SECRET PLANET // SABABA 5 w/ Little Blue & The Stargazers

Sababa 5 are a Paris-based band known for their hypnotic blend of Middle Eastern psychedelia, Mediterranean funk, and analog groove. Their sound fuses swirling organs, surf guitars, and irresistible rhythms into a style that feels both nostalgic and forward-looking — rooted in vintage tones, but always evolving.

After gaining global attention with the single “Tokyo Midnight / Nasnusa,” featuring Japanese singer Yurika, the band continued to explore new directions through collaborations and live performances across Europe. Their self-titled debut album and follow-up, Aspan, deepened their signature sound: a rich instrumental fusion of funk, disco, and Eastern melodies.

In recent years, Sababa 5 have expanded their palette through projects with vocalists including Shiran Tzfira, Inbal Nur Dekel, Yurika Hanashima, Canay Doğan, and Sophia Solomon, balancing analog depth with cross-cultural energy.

Known for their captivating live shows, Sababa 5 bring an immersive experience that blends groove, improvisation, and vibrant sonic textures, connecting with audiences across Europe and beyond.

In 2025, they unveiled Nadir, their fourth and most ambitious album to date. Marking a new creative high, Nadir dives deeper into emotion, texture, and groove — the sound of a band unafraid to move forward. This journey continues into early 2026 with the release of their fifth album, Ca Va Ca Va, embracing a celebratory Hafla sound — a Middle Eastern party spirit — fully supported by an extensive European tour.