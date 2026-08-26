SECRET PLANET // ROGÊ (BRAZIL)

Latin Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rogê is one of Brazil’s most vibrant contemporary voices, blending samba, soul, funk, and MPB into a warm, groove-driven sound. Born in Rio de Janeiro and now based in Los Angeles, he has built a growing international audience through dynamic touring across North America and Europe.

His recent albums Curyman (2023) and Curyman II (2024), featuring legendary arranger Arthur Verocai, mark a defining new chapter in his career. In 2026, Rogê continues touring Curyman II, joins Verocai for special performances, appears at the Greek Theatre with Thee Sacred Souls, and performs at Grand Performances after receiving the City of Los Angeles COLA Artist Fellowship.

Known for his joyful, high-energy shows and soulful voice, Rogê carries the spirit of Brazilian music to audiences worldwide.