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SECRET PLANET // ROGÊ (BRAZIL)

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SECRET PLANET // ROGÊ (BRAZIL)

Latin Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Rogê is one of Brazil’s most vibrant contemporary voices, blending samba, soul, funk, and MPB into a warm, groove-driven sound. Born in Rio de Janeiro and now based in Los Angeles, he has built a growing international audience through dynamic touring across North America and Europe.

His recent albums Curyman (2023) and Curyman II (2024), featuring legendary arranger Arthur Verocai, mark a defining new chapter in his career. In 2026, Rogê continues touring Curyman II, joins Verocai for special performances, appears at the Greek Theatre with Thee Sacred Souls, and performs at Grand Performances after receiving the City of Los Angeles COLA Artist Fellowship.

Known for his joyful, high-energy shows and soulful voice, Rogê carries the spirit of Brazilian music to audiences worldwide.

Manny's
$15/$22
07:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Gorinto
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com

Artist Group Info

https://youtu.be/6feH46eLUVU?is=R-WNsuX8QdK2wXPF
Manny's
101 Hiester St
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com