SECRET PLANET // LAS AÑEZ (COLOMBIA)

Las Áñez (Valentina and Juanita Áñez Rothmann ) -Performing as a quintet- is led by twin sisters from Bogotá who compose original songs deeply rooted in the folk music of Colombia and perform them in a polished and unique way. Their trademark style combines tight vocals with unusual instrumental accompaniments, which can range from gaming soundtrack sounds to acoustic pianos and disembodied vocals.

They have charmed audiences in Latin America and Europe because of their spontaneity, versatility, and for their dedication to mixing folklore with contemporary music. They have released four award-winning albums on which they have collaborated with iconic Colombian rock singer Andrea Echeverri (Aterciopelados), and Grammy winner Marta Gómez, among others. They have received numerous awards for their songs and videos in Colombia and Europe.

Their music has been used in films in Colombia and they participated in the soundtrack of the Netflix series One Hundred Years of Solitude and the Amazon series La Liberación. In their songwriting, Las Áñez are deeply reflexive, playfully poetic and meticulously tight, as well as connected to traditional music. The songs on their 2020 album Reflexión address time, religion, emotions, and music itself through clever, witty fables delivered primarily through the simplicity of two female voices. Their careful arrangements and characteristically minimal production and instrumentation draw listeners into a world of traditional storytelling, tricks, and games. The sisters studied jazz vocals at Universidad Javeriana and participated in several student ensembles. In 2010 they founded Bituin, a quartet dedicated to experimental Latin American music with another pair of siblings, Santiago and Daniel de Mendoza and they released their debut album a year later. Juanita and Valentina launched their solo project to develop original repertoire in 2014.

Their embrace of avant-garde music was quickly recognized within the Latin American musical world, garnering endorsements from stars such as Julieta Venegas and Kevin Johansen. They have performed in leading festivals and stages in Colombia, Uruguay, Germany, and Estonia.