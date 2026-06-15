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Schlow Library Foundation Book Sale, July 10

Schlow Library Foundation Book Sale, July 10

The Schlow Library Foundation Book Sale is back this year with books and literary themed merchandise at bargain prices. Join us Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 from 9am-4pm in the Downsbrough Community Room. All proceeds benefit the Schlow Centre Region Library.

No registration required

Schlow Centre Region Library
09:00 AM - 04:00 PM on Fri, 10 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events