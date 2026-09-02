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Schlow Library Foundation Ambassadors Informational Session

Schlow Library Foundation Ambassadors Informational Session

The Schlow Library Foundation Ambassadors is a brand new, volunteer organization focused on helping Schlow Library staff with programs, events, and services at Schlow Library. This informational session is open to everyone and will include information about the Schlow Library Foundation Ambassadors as well as a behind the scenes tour of Schlow Library.
There are three sessions:
9/21/2026 10:00am - 11:00am
9/21/2026 1:00pm - 2:00pm
9/22/2026 5:30pm - 6:30pm

Schlow Library, Sun Room
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Mon, 21 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow library
Schlow Library, Sun Room
211 S. Allen St.
State College, Pennsylvania 16801