Schlow Library Foundation Ambassadors Informational Session

The Schlow Library Foundation Ambassadors is a brand new, volunteer organization focused on helping Schlow Library staff with programs, events, and services at Schlow Library. This informational session is open to everyone and will include information about the Schlow Library Foundation Ambassadors as well as a behind the scenes tour of Schlow Library.

There are three sessions:

9/21/2026 10:00am - 11:00am

9/21/2026 1:00pm - 2:00pm

9/22/2026 5:30pm - 6:30pm