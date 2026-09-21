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Save a Life Day

Save a Life Day

Centre County Drug & Alcohol, in cooperation with Applegate Recovery, will be participating in National Save a Life Day by distributing free Narcan nasal spray between 10 AM - 3 PM on September 24th at the Community Services Building, 502 East Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA. Everyone who drops by will receive a naloxone kit, directions on how to use it, and information about recognizing an opioid overdose.

Narcan (or naloxone) is a medication that works to quickly reverse an opioid overdose when administered properly. An overdose can happen to anyone - even people taking opioids prescribed by a doctor. Naloxone is safe and easy to use. The few seconds it takes to administer this nasal spray can make a lifetime of difference to the recipient.

Community Services Building, Lobby
10:00 AM - 03:00 PM on Thu, 24 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Centre County Drug & Alcohol
814-355-6744
mh-id-ei@centrecountypa.gov
https://centrecountypa.gov/330/Drug-Alcohol
Community Services Building, Lobby
502 East High Street
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
814-355-6744
mh.id.ei@centrecountypa.gov
https://centrecountypa.gov/330/Drug-Alcohol