Centre County Drug & Alcohol, in cooperation with Applegate Recovery, will be participating in National Save a Life Day by distributing free Narcan nasal spray between 10 AM - 3 PM on September 24th at the Community Services Building, 502 East Howard Street, Bellefonte, PA. Everyone who drops by will receive a naloxone kit, directions on how to use it, and information about recognizing an opioid overdose.

Narcan (or naloxone) is a medication that works to quickly reverse an opioid overdose when administered properly. An overdose can happen to anyone - even people taking opioids prescribed by a doctor. Naloxone is safe and easy to use. The few seconds it takes to administer this nasal spray can make a lifetime of difference to the recipient.