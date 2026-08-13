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Saturday Storytime, September 12

Saturday Storytime, September 12

Join us for storytime with a Children's Staff Member! Enjoy books, songs, fingerplays, and more.

Recommended for ages 2-6
Registration not required.
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

No registration required

Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events