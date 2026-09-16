Saturday Storytime, October 10
Saturday Storytime, October 10
Join us for storytime with a Children's Staff Member! Enjoy books, songs, fingerplays, and more.
Recommended for ages 2-6
Registration not required.
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
No registration required
Schlow Centre Region Library
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 10 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236