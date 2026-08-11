Saturday Family Storytime
Saturday Family Storytime
Families are invited to join us on the story rug at the Bellefonte Library for a Saturday storytime from 10:30-11am! This event is great for those who are new to storytime and seasoned readers alike! No registration needed.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
10:30 AM - 11:00 AM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516