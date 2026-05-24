Saturday Baby Movers, June 27
Saturday Baby Movers, June 27
Stories, songs, and lots of movement - a storytime for babies on the go and their grown-up.
- Recommended for babies ages 15 to 24 months
- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
- No registration required
Schlow Centre Region Library
09:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236