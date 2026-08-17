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Saturday Baby Lapsit, September 19

Saturday Baby Lapsit, September 19

Sweet stories, songs, and lapsit rhymes - a playtime just for baby and grown-up.

Recommended for babies up to 14 months old.
Registration not required.
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

No registration required

Schlow Centre Region Library
09:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events