Saturday Baby Lapsit, October 3
Saturday Baby Lapsit, October 3
Sweet stories, songs, and lapsit rhymes - a playtime just for baby and grown-up.
Recommended for babies up to 14 months old.
Registration not required.
Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
No registration required
Schlow Centre Region Library
09:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236