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Saturday Baby Lapsit, June 13

Saturday Baby Lapsit, June 13

Sweet stories, songs, and lapsit rhymes - a playtime just for baby and grown-up.

- Recommended for babies up to 14 months old.
- Registration not required.
- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.

Schlow Centre Region Library
09:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen Street
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236
http://www.schlowlibrary.org/events