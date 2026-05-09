Saturday Baby Lapsit, June 13
Saturday Baby Lapsit, June 13
Sweet stories, songs, and lapsit rhymes - a playtime just for baby and grown-up.
- Recommended for babies up to 14 months old.
- Registration not required.
- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.
Schlow Centre Region Library
09:30 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Schlow Centre Region Library
Schlow Centre Region Library
211 South Allen StreetState College, Pennsylvania 16801
814.237.6236