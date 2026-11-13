Santa and Mrs Claus Coming to Howard United Methodist Church
Santa and Mrs Claus Coming to Howard United Methodist Church
Santa & Mrs. Claus are coming to Howard United Methodist Church, on Saturday, December 5, from 10:00 a.m. till Noon . Children and parents are encouraged to take pictures with their own cell phones or cameras with Santa, instead of going to the mall. Just think, you'll be making new memories for this holiday season! Each child will receive a small item from Santa. There will be refreshments for everyone. This event is free!
Howard United Methodist Church
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Howard United Methodist Church
814-933-7333
pastorcraigrose@gmail.com
Howard United Methodist Church
144 West Main StHoward, Pennsylvania 16841
814-625-2182
pastorcraigrose@gmail.com