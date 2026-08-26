Salsa Dancing at Manny's
Salsa Dancing at Manny's
Join us for an evening of salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, and more with resident instructor Jorge Ballinas. We’ll have beginner-friendly lessons at 7:30 PM and 9:00 PM, with open dancing in between and after. Perfect if it’s your first time or for those who are out dancing every week!
Doors at 7 PM
Lessons: 7:30 PM & 9:00 PM
$10 Cover
All Ages
Full Bar
Manny's
10
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 5 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Gorinto
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
Artist Group Info
Corey Elbin
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
Manny's
101 Hiester StState College, Pennsylvania 16801
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM