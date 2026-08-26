Salsa Dancing at Manny's

Join us for an evening of salsa, bachata, cumbia, merengue, and more with resident instructor Jorge Ballinas. We’ll have beginner-friendly lessons at 7:30 PM and 9:00 PM, with open dancing in between and after. Perfect if it’s your first time or for those who are out dancing every week!

Doors at 7 PM

Lessons: 7:30 PM & 9:00 PM

$10 Cover

All Ages

Full Bar