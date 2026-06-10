Rothrock State Forest June BioBlitz! Become a Citizen Scientist

Welcome to Rothrock State Forest - June 2026 BioBlitz is HERE!

Thanks for being part of something truly special this month. Whether you're hitting the trails solo, with family, or with a class, you're now a citizen scientist!

Here's how to join the fun:

When you're out enjoying our forest, and you spot a tree, plant, bird, mammal, bug, or fungus — snap a photo and submit it to iNaturalist to help us identify the organisms that call Rothrock home.

How many rare or endangered species can you spot? What about invasives? Can you find Pennsylvania's representative State flora and fauna?

Download the free iNaturalist app on your mobile device, create an account, and every photo you take becomes part of a real scientific dataset for Rothrock State Forest and DCNR. Every observation counts — from a fern frond to a flying squirrel. The competition runs from June 1st to June 30th! You can download the FREE iNaturalist program for Android at: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=org.inaturalist.android&hl=en_US OR for Apple devices at: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/inaturalist/id6475737561