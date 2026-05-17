Tempest Productions presents

Tom Stoppard’s

Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead

May 7-11, 14-17

Thurs-Saturday evenings at 7:30pm

Sundays at 1pm

The toss of a coin – can we predict the outcome? Is the end already written? Do we have Free Will, or follow a Destiny? Questions that run round and round as we look at Hamlet through the eyes of two minor characters – Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. Oh the rest of the characters are here, more or less. But what story are they really telling? And to what end? Ay, there’s the rub – to be, or ...

Directed by Mary Rose Valentine

With Fiona Mulley and Mary Rose Valentine as Guildenstern and Rosencrantz

and Tragedians Felix Bartuska, Sam Birkenthal, Jessica Karp, Cynthia Mazzant, Drew Pirrone-Brusse, Adam Swartz, Clark Valentine, Laura Waldhier, Aurora White

Tickets: $25 General Admission

Preview Night Thurs May 7 $15

at

Tempest Studios

140 Kelly Alley

Downtown State College, PA

(underneath the Fraser Street Garage)