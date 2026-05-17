Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
Tempest Productions presents
Tom Stoppard’s
Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead
May 7-11, 14-17
Thurs-Saturday evenings at 7:30pm
Sundays at 1pm
The toss of a coin – can we predict the outcome? Is the end already written? Do we have Free Will, or follow a Destiny? Questions that run round and round as we look at Hamlet through the eyes of two minor characters – Rosencrantz and Guildenstern. Oh the rest of the characters are here, more or less. But what story are they really telling? And to what end? Ay, there’s the rub – to be, or ...
Directed by Mary Rose Valentine
With Fiona Mulley and Mary Rose Valentine as Guildenstern and Rosencrantz
and Tragedians Felix Bartuska, Sam Birkenthal, Jessica Karp, Cynthia Mazzant, Drew Pirrone-Brusse, Adam Swartz, Clark Valentine, Laura Waldhier, Aurora White
Tickets: $25 General Admission
Preview Night Thurs May 7 $15
at
Tempest Studios
140 Kelly Alley
Downtown State College, PA
(underneath the Fraser Street Garage)
Sunday: 01:00 PM - 03:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM