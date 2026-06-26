Romeo & Juliet – Presented by Tempest Productions
Romeo & Juliet – Presented by Tempest Productions
Romeo & Juliet – Presented by Tempest Productions
July 9-11 2026 @ 7:30 pm, July 12 @ 3pm
A part of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts
Tempest Studios, 140 Kelly Alley, Downtown State College
A pair of star-crossed lovers defy tradition, challenge truths, and dare to dream. Filled with passion, poetry, and haunting drama, their heart-wrenching story asks anew: Can love overcome prejudice? How much power lies in a name? And is our destiny written in the stars? The greatest love story ever told—and the most heartbreaking.
Performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets: $25 General Admission
https://www.tempestproductions.org/product-page/romeo-juliet-defy-the-stars
Tempest Studios
25.00
Every week through Jul 12, 2026.
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Sunday: 03:00 PM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Friday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Saturday: 07:30 PM - 09:30 PM
Event Supported By
Tempest Productions
Tempest Studios
140 Kelly AlleyState College, Pennsylvania 16801
855-248-5091
info@tempestproductions.org