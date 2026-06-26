Romeo & Juliet – Presented by Tempest Productions

July 9-11 2026 @ 7:30 pm, July 12 @ 3pm

A part of the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

Tempest Studios, 140 Kelly Alley, Downtown State College

A pair of star-crossed lovers defy tradition, challenge truths, and dare to dream. Filled with passion, poetry, and haunting drama, their heart-wrenching story asks anew: Can love overcome prejudice? How much power lies in a name? And is our destiny written in the stars? The greatest love story ever told—and the most heartbreaking.

Performances Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at 7:30 p.m.; Sunday at 3:00 p.m. Tickets: $25 General Admission

https://www.tempestproductions.org/product-page/romeo-juliet-defy-the-stars

