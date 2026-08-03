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Rhyme Time

Rhyme Time

Children aged 0-3 years are invited to sing, rhyme, and listen to stories at the Bellefonte Library on Wednesdays at 10am. This program is perfect for lap sitters and those who aren’t quite ready to sit down for a full storytime yet. No registration needed.

Centre County Library - Bellefonte
Every week through Dec 30, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.
Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/bellefonte