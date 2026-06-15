Reptileland Rainforest Show, July 18

Nowhere on earth can a greater diversity of life forms be found than in the tropical rainforests that straddle the equator. Plants and animals are disappearing at an alarming rate as these forests are slashed and burned. This program is a celebration of rainforest diversity. Through the use of an assortment of live animals representing habitats from the canopy to the forest floor, and a poison-dart blowpipe demonstration, audiences are introduced to the excitement of jungle life.

- Recommended for ages 5 and up.

- Presented by Clyde Peeling's Reptileland.

- Registration suggested.

- Please note: the library's website currently is unable to send confirmation emails upon registration. You will receive a reminder email from a Children's Department staff member a few days before the event!

- Due to space constraints and large program attendance, strollers may not be able to fit in all programming spaces. Please plan accordingly.