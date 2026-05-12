Reptile Meet & Greet
Reptile Meet & Greet
Have you ever petted a python? Been fascinated by a frog? Laughed at a lizard?
Meet three live reptiles and/or amphibians and explore hands–on props like snake skins and frog skeletons in this interactive program that teaches students all about herpetology! Students are encouraged but never required to interact with these educational ambassadors, with the goal of fostering appreciation and respect for their wild counterparts. Registration is required.
Meet us at the Bellefonte Library on Wednesday, June 17th at 12:45pm. To register, call 814-364-2580 or fill out this form: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeIQv_uFQZamO6jHDFJcc-aMIjay8hNU37bzg7Abn-a7Fe03A/viewform
This program is part of the Summer Library Pursuit, Unearth A Story.
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
12:45 PM - 11:59 PM on Wed, 17 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre County Library - Bellefonte
200 North Allegheny St.Bellefonte, PA, Pennsylvania 16823
8143551516