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Reality Check Experiment (Philly)

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Reality Check Experiment (Philly)

The Reality Check Experiment is a rising four-piece improvisational jam band based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Heavily inspired by psychedelic and progressive rock icons like Phish and the Grateful Dead, they are widely recognized for their high-energy, free-form groove improvisation and DIY ethos. They operate their own production venue in Philly called The Zapp Factory, where they record, mix, and broadcast their weekly live "Zapp Tests"

Manny's
$10-$15
07:00 PM - 11:30 PM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Gorinto
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com
Manny's
101 Hiester St
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
4198893749
GORINTO.MERC@GMAIL.COM
www.mannysstatecollege.com