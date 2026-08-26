Reality Check Experiment (Philly)

The Reality Check Experiment is a rising four-piece improvisational jam band based out of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Heavily inspired by psychedelic and progressive rock icons like Phish and the Grateful Dead, they are widely recognized for their high-energy, free-form groove improvisation and DIY ethos. They operate their own production venue in Philly called The Zapp Factory, where they record, mix, and broadcast their weekly live "Zapp Tests"