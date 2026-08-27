Ragtime Festival Kickoff Concert

Join us for the kickoff concert of the 2026 Central Pennsylvania Ragtime & American Music Festival on Thursday, September 10.

A variety of ragtime and early jazz musicians from all over the country convene in Huntingdon County for a weekend of American music from the turn of the last century.

Performing on Thursday, September 10, are Frederick Hodges, Martin Spitznagel, Will Perkins, Bryan Wright, Danny Coots, Andrew Greene, and Dan Levinson.

Showtime is 7:00 p.m.

(Then make sure to then head down to Rockhill Furnace for September 11-13, when additional artists, including the Community Bands of Westmoreland County, and the nationally-acclaimed Peacherine Ragtime Orchestra perform, plus a free night of silent movies with live orchestral accompaniment Friday, September 11, free performances on the platform of the East Broad Top Railroad Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and a dinner train featuring the EBast Broad Top Railroad and the Ragtime Orchestra September 12.)

Tickets are $20 for members, $25 for nonmembers, and $10 for children.