Queer-Coded Fandoms Discussion Hour
Queer-Coded Fandoms Discussion Hour
Come chat with us about your favorite queer-coded characters!
The long-awaited queer-coded fandoms event is here, and we want to hear all about the queer-coded characters and storylines in your favorite shows, graphic novels, comics, and video games.
This is an informal discussion space where any opinion is welcome.
Event Details
Date: Saturday, July 25
Time: 1-3pm
Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St, Bellefonte, PA
The Print Factory Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
The Print Factory Bellefonte
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny StreetBellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com