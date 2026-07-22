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Queer-Coded Fandoms Discussion Hour

Queer-Coded Fandoms Discussion Hour

Come chat with us about your favorite queer-coded characters!

The long-awaited queer-coded fandoms event is here, and we want to hear all about the queer-coded characters and storylines in your favorite shows, graphic novels, comics, and video games.

This is an informal discussion space where any opinion is welcome.

Event Details
Date: Saturday, July 25
Time: 1-3pm
Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St, Bellefonte, PA

The Print Factory Bellefonte
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sat, 25 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

The Print Factory Bellefonte
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
https://www.printfactorybellefonte.org/
The Print Factory Bellefonte
130 S Allegheny Street
Bellefonte, Pennsylvania 16823
(814) 810-4061
printfactorybellefonte@gmail.com
https://www.printfactorybellefonte.org/