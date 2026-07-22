Queer-Coded Fandoms Discussion Hour

Come chat with us about your favorite queer-coded characters!

The long-awaited queer-coded fandoms event is here, and we want to hear all about the queer-coded characters and storylines in your favorite shows, graphic novels, comics, and video games.

This is an informal discussion space where any opinion is welcome.

Event Details

Date: Saturday, July 25

Time: 1-3pm

Location: The Print Factory, 130 S Allegheny St, Bellefonte, PA