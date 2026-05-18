Pure Cane Sugar performs at the Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts

In celebration of their 20th year, Pure Cane Sugar is marking the milestone with a special acoustic PCS Girls Reunion performance at this summer’s Central Pennsylvania Festival of the Arts. Bringing together all three of the band’s original female voices for a sensational harmony-rich set, this reunion honors two decades of music, friendship, and the enduring spirit that first brought Pure Cane Sugar together.

Known for their fusion of americana, roots rock, blues, and country, Pure Cane Sugar’s “assemblage of masterful melodies and haunting harmonies” have been captivating audiences since their debut in 2006. Their dynamic live performances feature an eclectic mix of original music and artful cover arrangements, delivered with the soulful interplay and tight vocal blend that have become the band’s signature.

