Pumpkin Giveaway for the Jack-o'-Lantern Contest (Pumpkin Fest 2026)

The jack-o’-lantern contest is a fan-favorite at Pumpkin Fest! The Arboretum gives away pumpkins to community members for participation in the contest. Returned jack-o’-lanterns are displayed during Pumpkin Fest, and awards are given for various themes and age groups.

Groups that pre-register by Wednesday, October 7 can pick up 10-30 pumpkins on Sunday, October 11 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Arboretum Services Rd. behind the Palmer Museum.

Individuals do not need to pre-register and can pick up their free pumpkin from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Overlook Pavilion.

To be entered into the contest, carved pumpkins must be returned on Thursday, October 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. or Friday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more and find official contest rules at arboretum.psu.edu/PumpkinRules.