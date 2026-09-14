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Pumpkin Giveaway for the Jack-o'-Lantern Contest (Pumpkin Fest 2026)

Pumpkin Giveaway for the Jack-o'-Lantern Contest (Pumpkin Fest 2026)

The jack-o’-lantern contest is a fan-favorite at Pumpkin Fest! The Arboretum gives away pumpkins to community members for participation in the contest. Returned jack-o’-lanterns are displayed during Pumpkin Fest, and awards are given for various themes and age groups.

Groups that pre-register by Wednesday, October 7 can pick up 10-30 pumpkins on Sunday, October 11 from 1 to 2 p.m. at the Arboretum Services Rd. behind the Palmer Museum.

Individuals do not need to pre-register and can pick up their free pumpkin from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Overlook Pavilion.

To be entered into the contest, carved pumpkins must be returned on Thursday, October 15 from 4 to 7 p.m. or Friday, October 16 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Learn more and find official contest rules at arboretum.psu.edu/PumpkinRules.

The Arboretum at Penn State
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Get Tickets
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler Road
University Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu