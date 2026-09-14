Pumpkin Fest 2026: Day 1
Pumpkin Fest 2026: Day 1
This annual family-friendly event is filled with autumn magic, dazzling jack-o’-lantern displays, contests, and live music. Savor seasonal bites from local food truck favorites and explore a variety of crafts and activities designed for all ages. It’s a perfect way to welcome fall with the whole family!
For more information and a full schedule of events, visit arboretum.psu.edu/PumpkinFest
The Arboretum at Penn State
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Fri, 16 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
The Arboretum at Penn State
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu
The Arboretum at Penn State
Corner of Park Avenue and Bigler RoadUniversity Park, Pennsylvania 16802
814-865-9118
arboretum@psu.edu