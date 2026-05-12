Preschool Storytime
Preschool Storytime
Kids aged 3-5 years and their grown ups are invited to storytime at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library, every Monday at 10:30am. Listen, sing, rhyme, learn, and make friends!
Centre Hall Library
Every week through Dec 28, 2026.
Monday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Monday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM
Event Supported By
Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
Centre Hall Library
109 West Beryl StCentre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
(814) 364-2580