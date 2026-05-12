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Preschool Storytime

Preschool Storytime

Kids aged 3-5 years and their grown ups are invited to storytime at the Centre Hall Area Branch Library, every Monday at 10:30am. Listen, sing, rhyme, learn, and make friends!

Centre Hall Library
Every week through Dec 28, 2026.
Monday: 10:30 AM - 11:00 AM

Event Supported By

Centre County Library & Historical Museum
814-355-1516
eschwartz@centrecountylibrary.org
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/
Centre Hall Library
109 West Beryl St
Centre Hall, Pennsylvania 16828
(814) 364-2580
https://www.centrecountylibrary.org/centre-hall/