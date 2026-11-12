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Preschool Open House - Our Lady of Victory Catholic School

Preschool Open House - Our Lady of Victory Catholic School

Discover an affordable, faith-filled start to learning at Our Lady of Victory Preschool! All students and families are welcome. Explore our programs for ages 3, 4, and 5, meet our caring teachers, and learn about play-based learning, flexible program options, and extended care. Scholarships and tuition assistance are available. Children are welcome to attend.

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 | 4:30 PM
810 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801

RSVP: development@olvcs.org

Our Lady of Victory Preschool
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Our Lady of Victory Preschool
8142386616
development@olvcs.org
https://preschool.olvcatholicschool.org/
Our Lady of Victory Preschool
810 Westerly Parkway
State College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142386616
development@olvcs.org
https://preschool.olvcatholicschool.org/