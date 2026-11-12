Preschool Open House - Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
Preschool Open House - Our Lady of Victory Catholic School
Discover an affordable, faith-filled start to learning at Our Lady of Victory Preschool! All students and families are welcome. Explore our programs for ages 3, 4, and 5, meet our caring teachers, and learn about play-based learning, flexible program options, and extended care. Scholarships and tuition assistance are available. Children are welcome to attend.
Tuesday, November 17, 2026 | 4:30 PM
810 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801
RSVP: development@olvcs.org
Our Lady of Victory Preschool
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Tue, 17 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Our Lady of Victory Preschool
8142386616
development@olvcs.org
Our Lady of Victory Preschool
810 Westerly ParkwayState College, Pennsylvania 16801
8142386616
development@olvcs.org