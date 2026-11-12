Preschool Open House - Our Lady of Victory Catholic School

Discover an affordable, faith-filled start to learning at Our Lady of Victory Preschool! All students and families are welcome. Explore our programs for ages 3, 4, and 5, meet our caring teachers, and learn about play-based learning, flexible program options, and extended care. Scholarships and tuition assistance are available. Children are welcome to attend.

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 | 4:30 PM

810 Westerly Parkway, State College, PA 16801

RSVP: development@olvcs.org