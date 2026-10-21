Pre-K Discovery Day at State College Friends School

Come play with us at State College Friends School!

Join us for Pre-K Discovery Day on Saturday, November 7th. This is a special morning designed for young children and their families to experience the joy of learning through play!

Drop in anytime between 9:00 and 10:30 AM and let your little learner lead the way! Children are invited to explore our Pre-K classrooms, engage in hands-on activities, meet our caring teachers, and play alongside other visiting children.

While your child discovers all the exciting things our classrooms have to offer, you'll have the opportunity to connect with our teachers, ask questions, and learn more about our Pre-K program.

At State College Friends School, we believe childhood is a time for wonder, curiosity, creativity, and connection. Our play-based, child-centered approach encourages children to explore their interests, build meaningful relationships, and develop a lifelong love of learning.